CM Punk shares fan footage of showdown on WWE RAW

CM Punk has shared a new video on social media of his showdown with Drew McIntyre on this past Monday night's edition of WWE RAW.

The controversial star was fired by All Elite Wrestling last year following an altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023. Since then, CM Punk has returned to WWE, declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble, signed a contract with RAW, had a promo with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and then a confrontation with Drew McIntyre on Monday's edition of the red brand. Jack Perry has yet to return to AEW television since the backstage altercation.

Drew McIntyre kicked off Monday's episode of the red brand and took a shot at Punk. The 45-year-old interrupted the Scotsman, and McIntyre claimed that he failed as a leader back in the day, calling him a demon. Punk warned McIntyre that he could punch his teeth down his throat before deciding to exit the ring.

Punk shares fan footage from RAW.

Former WWE writer wants to see CM Punk keep his word at Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated that CM Punk needs to keep his promise and eliminate Drew McIntyre to win the 2024 Royal Rumble.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo commented on the promo between the two superstars on the January 8 edition of RAW. Russo noted that Punk said he would throw McIntyre over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble and stated that he hopes the promotion remembers that at the premium live event on January 27.

"I liked this very much, no problem whatsoever. What's interesting to me is, when he says, 'You're gonna be the last one I throw out.' Let's see if they follow up with that. They should. I hope they don't forget about that in two weeks. When Punk says something bro, he's gotta do it." [From 26:40 onwards]

CM Punk has had a remarkable career as a professional wrestler but has never main-evented WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can win the Royal Rumble and headline WWE's biggest show of the year in April.

