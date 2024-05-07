CM Punk shares moment with popular WWE star on RAW

CM Punk is yet to get clear to return to in-ring competition, but this hasn't stopped him from appearing on weekly programming. Punk was on last night's edition of WWE RAW in Connecticut and was spotted sharing a heartfelt moment with a popular star.

The 45-year-old worked the Backlash Kickoff show from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and wound up getting locked in the building after the show. Since he was already in the area, the controversial star decided to show up on this past Monday's episode of RAW. He attempted to confront Drew McIntyre but The Scottish Warrior had already left the arena after it was revealed by RAW GM Adam Pearce that he was not medically cleared to compete in the King of the Ring Tournament.

During last night's episode of RAW, the veteran and ring announcer Samantha Irvin had a heartfelt moment. The two stars shared a handshake and WWE shared the video today on social media with the caption "Greatness recognizes greatness."

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer wonders why AEW showed footage of CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling deciding to air the footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage altercation at All In 2023.

CM Punk was fired by AEW last September after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. AEW decided to air footage from the fight last month on Dynamite before bringing Jack Perry back to television. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long questioned the decision to air the footage. He noted that Punk is already in WWE and he didn't understand AEW's strategy.

"Well why wouldn't he? Right now there's ni,ner two that they missed, they had him then they let him go. Now, he goes back to WWE and becomes the biggest star on that roster with all the rest of them, Drew, Roman, and everybody. so, I don't understand you know, what do they keep trying to do. I mean, showing the video now, what does that mean? That really doesn't do anything, unless people just want to see what really happened, but I mean this thing is over and done, so I don't understand it," he said. [From 01:27 to 01:57]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk referenced choking Jack Perry during this past Monday's episode of RAW. Only time will tell when the former AEW star will be able to return to the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback