CM Punk was working during WWE SmackDown night; present at separate event

CM Punk has been a part of RAW since joining the promotion after returning to WWE at Survivor Series last year. Even though he's still carrying an injury, the star was working during SmackDown night this week but at a separate event for a different promotion.

At WrestleMania, CM Punk was not only present but also served as the guest commentator during the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. While McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship, he made the mistake of a lifetime, staying out and taunting Punk about the win instead of leaving and celebrating in the back.

Punk attacked him, which resulted in Damian Priest seizing the opportunity to finally cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest became the new champion, but on RAW, McIntyre would not get the chance to even become the number one contender as he lost the match thanks to Punk's interference.

During SmackDown, Punk worked yet again, but this time, he was a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting Championship. Despite being part of WWE at this time, the star has continued to appear as a commentator for the MMA promotion.

CM Punk has already set up his feud for when he's cleared to return to action in WWE

Thanks to his actions at WrestleMania and on RAW this past week, CM Punk will return directly into a feud when he's clear to wrestle.

The star has found himself foiling every plan that Drew McIntyre has. His attack made sure that McIntyre was vulnerable enough for the cash-in, and now, thanks to the interference, he's not a contender for the world title either.

With that being the case, the furious McIntyre will likely go after Punk as soon as he can, whether the injured star is clear.

