"CM Punk?" - WWE's reported 'big plans' for 8-time champion in 2024 leaves fans thrilled

WWE fans are thrilled to learn about the latest backstage update on Kevin Owens and have linked it to a potential return.

A report claimed CM Punk wanted to return at the Royal Rumble this year. He also wanted a WrestleMania feud with the person who would eliminate him, hoping it would be Kevin Owens. CM Punk was fired from AEW after a second backstage brawl in less than a year, and many are intrigued over his possible return to WWE.

A new report has claimed that WWE has 'big plans' for KO in 2024. He is working alongside Sami Zayn as one of the roster's strongest babyface duos.

KO and Zayn recently dropped their gold to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor and have been involved in an extended feud with the heel stable on RAW.

The latest reports claiming big plans for Kevin Owens have excited fans for his future. Many noted that he should turn heel and finally get a singles title run with the world championship. Others pointed out how it could lead to a massive feud with CM Punk should the latter return.

Despite multiple ideas at the helm of discussion, fans rejoiced at the news of something big for the 8-time champion next year. But a few took the opportunity to remind others that we have heard this report before.

Here's what fans had to say about reported 'big plans for Kevin Owens on RAW:

The report also named a top heel from RAW - Dominik Mysterio - alongside Kevin Owens as the two superstars favored by the creative team next year.

Former WWE writer blasts mistake with Kevin Owens on RAW

Kevin Owens teamed up with Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day on RAW last week. However, an accidental kick from the former Bloodline member led to his team's loss, and Owens left the ring in frustration.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the segment on the latest edition of Legion of RAW and criticized the 'lack of intrigue.' He said that the exchange between KO and Jey was pointless as it was evident that the latter wouldn't join The Judgment Day. Here's what he had to say:

"There is no intrigue here because you know it was an accidental kick. He's not joining The Judgment Day. Everybody knows he's not joining [The] Judgment Day because it wouldn't make any sense. Therefore, the kick was an accident. So all of this nonsense is for not." [6:00 - 6:30]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Kevin Owens in WWE. For now, fans are invested in seeing how Jey Uso's arrival on Monday Night RAW will impact KO's equation with Sami Zayn on the red brand.