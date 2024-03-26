"Cody burial starts now" - WWE Universe goes into a meltdown after The Rock confronts Cody Rhodes on RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to The Rock's unannounced appearance on Monday Night RAW. During the opening segment of the show, he confronted Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare kick-started Monday Night RAW with less than two weeks left for WrestleMania 40. During his promo, he warned Roman Reigns and stated that he would have to act as the "champion" in the absence of the actual champion.

This led to The Rock interrupting Rhodes, which surprised the WWE Universe.

Reacting to The Final Boss' appearance on RAW, fans on social media went crazy.

Several fans praised Triple H for keeping The Rock's appearance a secret. The Final Boss was advertised for the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 40. However, he decided to appear on this week's RAW live from Chicago, Illinois.

The Rock's last official match was in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan inside six seconds at WrestleMania 32. Leading up to this year's show, he has played a crucial role in the build-up to his match.

A victory for The Bloodline would give The Tribal Chief advantage for his title defense on Night Two against The American Nightmare. If The Rock and Reigns win the tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be defended under "Bloodline rules."

Bully Ray wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on RAW for a segment with Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray has suggested the idea of a segment between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are long-term rivals. The two WWE legends have faced each other on three separate occasions at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Ray suggested a scenario where Rhodes could be advised by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is a tiny tiny tiny scene but, man, would it mean so much. The end of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn next week, the very last thing you see is Cody leaving the arena, he's walking up the ramp to his car and all of a sudden that pickup truck pulls in and out walks Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Steve says to Cody: 'Remember what I told you, kid. Don't trust anybody.' Fade to black."

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will aim to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 40 and end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

