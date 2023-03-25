"Cody and I have had it pretty damn hard"– Top champion compares WWE journey with Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her and Cody Rhodes' careers in the industry.

At the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event, The Queen will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, Flair spoke about her struggles in the industry as she mentioned that her father Ric Flair is more from a pop culture background.

Charlotte further added that being Ric's daughter has been more of a responsibility to her as she has had to fulfill a lot of expectations from the industry much like The American Nightmare.

“Nobody’s father is Ric Flair. Cody [Rhodes’] dad [Dusty] comes close. Cody’s dad is one of the greats,” Flair said. “My dad is still active and very much a star in pop culture. My dad is on a lot of people’s Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, so having to step outside that shadow, I feel like Cody and I have had it pretty damn hard.” (H/T- TV Insider)

Dutch Mantell revealed how nepotism has helped Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, and others

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell revealed how nepotism has helped Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns in the industry.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that nepotism has definitely helped The Queen, The American Nightmare, The Usos, and the Tribal Chief pave their path in the industry.

He detailed how Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and The Samoan's have helped the current superstars get through the door.

"I was thinking about Charlotte Flair's interview. The three things she mentioned, nepotism, and I'm thinking, well, nepotism did get you through the door, girl. You are my old buddy, Ric Flair's daughter. Then I'm thinking of Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes got him through the door and look at The Usos. The two Samoans got them through the door. And there was one more I was thinking of... Well, Roman Reigns is a Samoan too... So, don't say it's not nepotism, because nepotism is all the way down through the card."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for these superstars.

