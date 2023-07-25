Cody Rhodes admits there is one surprising thing he's afraid to do in WWE: "I'm not interested in that"

Cody Rhodes has been presented as a top guy since returning to WWE in 2022 after his career-defining work in AEW. While Cody has proven he can be a booker, the superstar recently admitted he had no interest in the creative side of professional wrestling.

The American Nightmare main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, and while he came up short against The Tribal Chief, Cody cherished the moment of being in the high-profile match.

Rhodes spoke about the long and arduous road toward the title showdown and how self-belief significantly manifests particular aspirations into reality.

The RAW star explained while speaking to Chris Van Vliet:

"One thing that has been very real and in front of your face and accurate is that the long road can sometimes be very special, but you have to see it. You have to really, if you say it out loud, no, that's not going to work. If you see it, then you start to feel it, and it's even sweeter if that moment comes." [15:51 - 16:14]

When asked whether there were any alternate booking plans for WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes said that he would have been unaware if there were any in the pipeline.

Rhodes said that he wasn't too keen on getting involved in the decision-making process and claimed he would be scared to pitch an idea even if he had a fairly impressive one.

The former champion continued:

"But there was a myriad of plans; I'm so plugged out of the creative aspect because, I mean, from the time I was pay palling you, my days as a creative person. I'm not interested in that. Even if I had the best idea ever, I would be afraid to pitch it to anybody." [16:15 - 16:37]

I was too young to be doing it: Cody Rhodes on being a pro wrestling booker

After quitting WWE several years ago, Cody Rhodes expanded his resume as a talent by working for various companies. He helped establish AEW and, along with Tony Khan, The Elite, a select few veterans, assisted in shaping the creative direction on TV.

Cody Rhodes was one of the most recognizable executives in All Elite Wrestling, a job that he, quite frankly, found exhausting.

The former TNT Champion explained that he needed to be wrestling more than take up responsibilities backstage that he was just not ready for.

"It just burnt me out doing it, and I was too young to be doing it. I should have just thrown my tights and boots on, being a wrestler or a superstar; however you want to put it, but that was the job, and that's what the audience wanted, and it was a lot, taxing." [16:38 - 16:53]

