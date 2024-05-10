Cody Rhodes announced for upcoming event ahead of WWE SmackDown; will take place after SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has been announced for a non-wrestling event after this year's SummerSlam. The announcement was made ahead of this week's SmackDown, which will be the fallout episode of WWE Backlash.

At the Premium Live Event, The American Nightmare competed against AJ Styles in the main event for the first time to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. He is advertised for the next major show, King and Queen of the Ring, which will occur later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Fanatics Events announced on X that Cody Rhodes will be at Fanatics Fest NYC on Sunday, August 18. He won't be there to wrestle; instead, he'll be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Bully Ray on what Cody Rhodes should do to establish himself as a credible champion in WWE

The American Nightmare has surpassed one month as Undisputed WWE Champion after winning the coveted title at WrestleMania XL. His first televised title defense was against AJ Styles at Backlash in France, and he emerged victorious.

Bully Ray shared on Busted Open that Rhodes should defend his championship more often to add credibility to his reign.

"People want to see the World Heavyweight Championship defended. I would love to turn on a Monday Night RAW and know that in my main event (...) I want to know that Cody is either defending his championship this Monday Night on RAW or this Friday Night on SmackDown. I don't understand how that's too much to ask. How much more credible will it make Cody if he said 'You know what, I know I don't have to put this championship on the line every week or every other week, but da*n it, that's exactly what I'm going to do!'" said Bully Ray.

It'll be interesting to see Cody Rhodes' next opponent for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Have you been enjoying Cody's title run so far?

