Cody Rhodes, Ava, Corey Graves, and many other stars react to Shawn Spears' massive WWE return

The wrestling world is beyond excited over Shawn Spears' massive return to WWE after five long years.

Spears requested his WWE release five years ago and was granted the same. He made his surprise return to the Stamford-based company on the latest edition of NXT and attacked Ridge Holland in the middle of the ring.

Shawn Spears looks in incredible shape and is more than ready to make an impact on WWE TV once again. His big return garnered reactions from several wrestling personalities on X/Twitter, some of which can be checked out below:

What the future has in store for the 43-year-old star remains to be seen.

Why did Shawn Spears request his WWE release five years ago? Exploring the possibility

On February 19, 2019, Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, took to X/Twitter and revealed that he had asked for his WWE release. Mere days later, his request was granted, and he was released by the Stamford-based promotion. Spears worked for AEW for about four years and announced his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion in December 2023.

Spears spoke with WWE legends Christian, now known as Christian Cage, and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, after his 2019 release and discussed what led to him wanting to leave the Stamford-based company. He revealed that the decision had been on his mind for months on end. He wanted to ask for a couple of weeks off before he suffered an injury and was out of in-ring action for three months. Spears changed his look and pitched several ideas to the WWE creative team. Here's what happened next, as per Spears:

"I [talked to Vince McMahon] and I might have put my foot in my mouth, but I needed to say what I needed to say and I stand by what I said. I did feel that when I came back, things were going to be different. They were not. I had a conversation and was told to wait and give it a few weeks. Weeks passed and it was it. It put me in a bad place because my performance was suffering. I was dreading it. I was praying that [the audience] would acknowledge that I still existed because it felt like I didn't at the time. When you're not giving it your all, they could see it and it wasn't fair to them. It was time to go. I was probably late in leaving, actually." [H/T Fightful]

Now that Spears is back in WWE, one could only wonder what Triple H has in store for him in the coming weeks. Spears' fans would love to see him receive a big push in the near future.

What are your predictions for Shawn Spears' current WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below!