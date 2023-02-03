Cody Rhodes believes there could be "bad blood" between him and 35-year-old WWE star due to past issues

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes there is a chance that there could be "bad blood" between him and Gunther due to the former's actions in the past.

Gunther's name change from Walter before he made his main roster debut was one of the most talked about topics during that time. Cody, who was a part of AEW back then, also chimed in with his thoughts on the subject. The American Nightmare addressed the AEW crowd, stating, "I know we're not in the business of renaming people Gunther McGillibuddy."

Rhodes came face-to-face with the former NXT UK Champion at WWE Royal Rumble this year, where he was treated to a series of chops by the latter. During his recent appearance on the After the Bell podcast, the RAW star stated that his poking fun at Gunther's name change could have resulted in bad blood between the two:

"I don't know Gunther on a personal level. I know I have made fun of the name in the past, so maybe there was a little, you know, bad blood, perhaps because of that." [7:14 - 7:26]

Lucha Poodle from Tequila, Mexico @LuchaPoodle Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther at Summerslam needs to happen.



Cody hasn’t even wrestled Roman Reigns, but this feels like the most significant match WWE could build to once we’re done with Wrestlemania.



It’s the present vs. the future.



Cody Rhodes talked about being on the receiving end of Gunther's chops at WWE Royal Rumble

While Cody Rhodes may have won the Men's Royal Rumble this year, Gunther was the standout performer. The Ring General entered the competition at #1 and lasted over an hour. He also put on a great fight against Rhodes, who had the advantage of entering at #30.

The American Nightmare described what it felt like to go toe-to-toe with the Human Chop machine.

"I can't tell you it felt good. I can tell you though, that's the moment where I felt like I was truly back and it wasn't the first chop. I belive a back suplex and I was able to land on my feet and when I turned around and he turned around, I thought I had him. But he had me with another one of those very-flat, stop your motion, those type of chops are very specific. That one he got me with was where I felt I was back because, as you know some of us like the pain." [5:57 - 6:37]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Remember this tweet. Gunther will be the one to eventually take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in dominant fashion. Remember this tweet. Gunther will be the one to eventually take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in dominant fashion. https://t.co/cxGBGeqpMR

While Cody Rhodes may be done with Gunther for the time being, the duo are bound to clash once again down the line. The American Nightmare currently has his focus on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

