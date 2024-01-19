Cody Rhodes breaks silence after major announcement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently broke his silence after a major announcement outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Since Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022 at WrestleMania 38, he has become one of the company's biggest faces. The American Nightmare was one of the hardest-working wrestlers in WWE in 2023, as he finished the year with the most matches.

For most of last year, Cody talked about finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed Universal Championship. Even though he got a shot at winning the gold at WrestleMania 39, the star couldn't capitalize on it. Most fans believe the 38-year-old will win the title in 2024.

Cody Rhodes recently broke his silence after Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced that he won the 2023 Most Popular Wrestler of the Year award. The American Nightmare tweeted that it was pretty cool for him to win it.

"Very cool," Rhodes tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Matt Morgan believes WWE should let Cody Rhodes finish his story

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan said The Rock's return to WWE shouldn't mean he should get a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and insisted Cody Rhodes should finish his story instead.

"You needed to do it back in the day when you didn't have that young star that was developed, right? There weren't many. We have them now. There's no reason to do this. This is my opinion. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it at the behest of screwing over a two-year story. You're gonna lose so many of us, me included, if you don't have Cody finish the story."

Many fans believe Randy Orton might dethrone Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which could set up a match between The Viper and The American Nightmare for The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Rhodes.

