Cody Rhodes comments on his packed upcoming WWE schedule

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is no stranger to having a full schedule, but the fans will be seeing more of the American Nightmare than usual over the next week.

As announced by WWE last night, several big names will be appearing on the October 10 edition of NXT. This includes John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, and Cody Rhodes himself.

Rhodes is set to make a "major announcement" on the show, with speculation that the American Nightmare will reveal if he's traded from Monday Night RAW.

Recently, the account WrestleOps made a post detailing Cody Rhodes' impressive schedule over the next seven days, with Rhodes appearing on the October 6 edition of SmackDown, Saturday's Fastlane Premium Live Event, Monday Night RAW, and NXT on that Tuesday. In total, the former AEW star will be traveling over 2,200 miles in five days.

In response to the post, Cody Rhodes made a comedic comment stating that he'll need a plane to prepare for his action-packed agenda.

"Gas up the jet y’all," said Cody Rhodes on Twitter.

Over the next seven days, Cody Rhodes will compete in two high-profile matches, including an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day at Fastlane. Rhodes will partner with former rival Main Event Jey Uso.

WWE legends John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Asuka will play big roles on next week's edition of NXT

As noted before, in addition to Cody Rhodes, several big names are going down to Orlando, Florida, for NXT next week.

The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, will go one-on-one with the Prodigy and former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez. On the same episode, John Cena and Paul Heyman will be present for an epic clash between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

It's clear that WWE is pulling out all the stops for next week's episode of NXT, which is coincidently the same night that Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (aka Edge) has his first in-ring match for AEW on Dynamite.

Dynamite will be aired on Tuesday next week, as the MLB playoff schedule has pushed them out of their typical Wednesday night slot.

