Cody Rhodes comments on potential of Tom Brady coming to WWE

There is never a dull moment in the sports world and WWE Superstars have made it clear that they want to see outside stars enter the squared circle in one way or another.

In a recent appearance on The Bump, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes discussed a variety of subjects, including the retirement of NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The American Nightmare extended an invitation to the seven-time Super Bowl winner to make his way to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Upon arriving here this morning, I was very shocked to see [Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL], but not shocked as well. Time comes for us all. Tom Brady maybe needs to find his way to Wrestlemania, maybe find his way anywhere WWE." [14:38 - 14:55]

If Tom Brady were to appear at WrestleMania, he would not be the first New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers great to find his way to the Showcase of the Immortals, as tight end Rob Gronkowski was the host for WrestleMania 37.

What will Cody Rhodes be doing at WWE WrestleMania 39?

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes is the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, assuming the latter remains champion until WrestleMania in April.

Fans have been siding with Cody Rhodes since he made his return to the company at last year's WrestleMania, where he appeared as a surprise opponent against Seth Rollins. With two more months until The Show of Shows, there will be some interesting avenues Cody Rhodes can explore.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes faced off against Finn Balor in the main event of the show. Since returning to the company last year, Cody has only wrestled 10 televised matches, but that should definitely increase as we get closer to WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes