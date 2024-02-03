Cody Rhodes confirmed for major WWE event

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match over the weekend. The veteran has now been confirmed for another major upcoming WWE event.

The American Nightmare eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two stars crossed paths once again in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, and Rhodes eliminated The Ring General for the 2nd year in a row. Cody Rhodes then launched CM Punk over the top rope to earn a title match at WrestleMania 40.

It is expected that he will be challenging Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made an interesting case as to why he should face him instead. Rhodes is set to decide his WrestleMania opponent tonight on SmackDown.

Rhodes took to social media this week to reveal his upcoming dates. One of the dates listed is Elimination Chamber on February 24. Despite winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and having his WrestleMania 40 spot already secured, it appears that the RAW star will be in action at the premium live event later this month in Australia.

Cody Rhodes' sister says her brother has to win "the big one" in WWE

Cody Rhodes is determined to finish his story and his sister believes that it is the final piece to the puzzle to cement her family's legacy in the professional wrestling business.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels stated that her brother never gives up and has to win the big one. She noted that winning the title is the only thing left to do to finish his story.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

You can check out the full interview below:

The injuries to CM Punk and Seth Rollins have caused the company to have to alter their plans as of late. It will be fascinating to see what Cody Rhodes has to say when he appears on WWE SmackDown later tonight.

