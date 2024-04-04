Cody Rhodes confirms popular family member will be in attendance for WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has shared that one of his popular family members will be in attendance at WWE WrestleMania 40. Rhodes will be competing during both nights of WrestleMania this year.

The American Nightmare will be teaming up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during Night 1 of The Show of Shows in a tag team match against The Bloodline. If the heel faction wins, they will dictate the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns the following night. The Rock brutally attacked Rhodes on last week's edition of RAW and The Bloodline followed it up with another beating this past Monday night on the red brand. The Brahma Bull has brought "Mama Rhodes" into the storyline and has claimed that he will be giving her a belt covered with her son's blood this weekend.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani today. During the conversation, Rhodes noted that his mother would be in attendance this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes shares his mother's reaction to The Rock mentioning him on WWE TV

Cody Rhodes has revealed that his mother is not intimidated by The Rock's words and he will not be getting close to her at WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier today, Rhodes claimed his mother is willing to fight anyone who stands in his way of becoming champion. He added that while The Rock might be able to intimidate him, The Great One is no match for Mama Rhodes.

"I also think, just as a mom, I think anyone who has gone against me in the sense of trying to get this one thing, she is out to fight. And The Rock may intimidate so many other people; hell, The Rock might even be able to intimidate me. He cannot intimidate Michelle Rubio. He cannot. Just not going to happen, and I look forward to whatever that moment is, if there is a moment. He is getting nowhere near her at WrestleMania," he said.

You can check out the video below:

The Rock was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania but WWE changed course after fans rejected it. Only time will tell if The Rock and Cody Rhodes will battle each other in a singles match down the line.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Cody Rhodes finish his story this weekend? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion