Cody Rhodes defeats current champion in quick succession on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes collided with Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from WWE Money in the Bank.

The American Nightmare has been feuding with The Judgment Day for quite some time now, a villainous group that the NXT North American Champion is a part of. He has competed against the group in singles and tag team matches on the red brand.

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW this week and was about to cut a promo in the ring talking about “Main Event” Jimmy Uso when Dominik Mysterio's music hit. The latter stated that the only thing Cody should know about Jey is that he'll dominate once he joins The Judgment Day.

He added that Rhea Ripley isn’t on the show because she was injured last week by Nia Jax. Dirty Dom planned to dedicate his victory over Rhodes to her. After some more back-and-forth on the mic, Finn Balor and Damian Priest made their presence felt.

The match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio got underway, and the former hit his opponent with a kick, a dropdown jab, and a vertical gourdbuster. The American Nightmare then locked Dom in the Figure Four. Cody was about to dive onto the champion, but Finn Balor pulled his leg while he was on the apron, causing him to crash to the floor.

Later on, Dominik hit Cody Rhodes with a series of suplexes, but the latter hit a Cody Cutter followed by the Cross Rhodes to win the match.

