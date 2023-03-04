What happened with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' former rival after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare prepared for the bout by taking on Reigns' former rival Finn Balor after SmackDown went off the air.

The former AEW star came face-to-face with the Tribal Chief on the blue brand this week. The duo were involved in a war of words where Reigns referenced Rhodes' late father Dusty Rhodes. The Bloodline leader stated that if there was anything Dusty didn't teach Cody, then he would.

While Cody Rhodes wasn't involved in any action on SmackDown, The American Nightmare donned his wrestling boots after the show went off the air. He faced off against Finn Balor in a Dark Match.

Cody Rhodes in action vs Finn Balor right NOW #WWEDC

The duo have been locking horns on the live circuit over the last few weeks. The Prince also took on Cody on RAW on the last RAW of January. The former AEW star has had the upper hand in all of their matches so far.

Cody Rhodes talked about his game plan against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes will be wrestling in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39 as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare has stated time and time again that he returned to the Stamford-based promotion to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Ahead of the historic bout, Rhodes talked about his possible game plan to take down Roman Reigns. Here's what he had to say:

"I think I have to come into this and I can't just ride the emotions of Dusty's son, the title he never got. I can't ride those emotions, I have to just be the literal best, bell to bell. I just have to come in with more gas in the tank. I have to come in as discipline as possible."

The fact that Roman Reigns is getting super personal with Cody Rhodes. Saying slick comments like I will reach you what your father didn't. Makes me feel that he is concerned about his matchup with Cody.

Both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been unstoppable in WWE over the last year. However, The American Nightmare will have to be at his 100% if he is to stop The Bloodline juggernaut.

