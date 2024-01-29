Cody Rhodes family member sends surprising four-word message ahead of WWE RAW

RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 27 and earned an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 40. Heading into the first show following the premium live event, The American Nightmare's sister sent a surprising message on social media.

The former AEW star created history this Saturday as he became only the fourth WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble Match two years in a row. Stone Cold Steve Austin was the last person to achieve the feat. The Texas Rattlesnake won the Rumble in 1997 and 1998. Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels are the only other performers to have done so.

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, recently took to X/ Twitter to send a surprise message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. She reshared a tweet suggesting her brother's appearance on the red brand on January 29 might be his last for some time, considering he has chosen to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows, who is a SmackDown Superstar:

"I love this movie," she wrote.

You can check the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes continues to be on RAW or decides to switch brands owing to the much-anticipated feud with Roman Reigns and other members of The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes addresses the WWE Universe following the Royal Rumble win

Cody Rhodes won the Rumble in 2023 as well. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion challenged The Tribal Chief for his title at WrestleMania 39. The challenger put on a great fight. However, The Head of the Table, with assistance from other members of The Bloodline, secured the win.

Following his second successive Royal Rumble win, Rhodes addressed the crowd in attendance and apologized for his loss at 'Mania last year. He further thanked the WWE Universe for supporting him:

"Tampa, St. Pete, did you have a good time tonight? Guys, I owe you an apology. I'm sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we are going to WrestleMania 40! It has been a long night; I won't keep you here; amazing show, you have an amazing crew and amazing production. When I come to Tampa, when I come to St. Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, and the reason is this is Dusty territory. So, I thank you very much for making it Cody territory; I love you guys all so much. Have a great night, and I'll see you next time."

Cody Rhodes seems determined to beat the leader of The Bloodline in a championship rematch at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. It will be interesting to see how he deals with The Tribal Chief and other members of the faction this time around.

