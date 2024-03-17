Cody Rhodes getting mad and attacking The Rock ahead of WrestleMania after controversial comments must happen, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry urged Cody Rhodes to get mad after The Rock spoke about his mother on SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull kicked off last Friday's SmackDown with a Rock concert. He insulted The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins before addressing Rhodes' mother, vowing to hand her his belt covered in her son's blood at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry sent a message to Rhodes, urging him to get mad. The Hall of Famer stated that if someone talked about his mother like The Rock did about Rhodes', he would have been so angry that he would not have waited for the bell to ring, before attacking such a person.

"I'll tell you what, man, that Cody Rhodes, Cody, I'm gonna direct this directly at you. If someone talked about my mama like that, I would not wait for the bell to ring. It would be so hard for me to make it to WrestleMania. They would have to get a restraining order against me because I will want, you talk about my blood, well, I want your blood first. You first, Rocky. You talk about my blood, about my mom, no, no! (...) Cody better get mad. Cody gotta get hot," he said. [21:32 - 22:25]

Will The Rock interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL?

The Rock will team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will defend his championship against The American Nightmare for the second consecutive year on Night Two after the latter won back-to-back Men's Royal Rumble Matches. Rhodes would have the opportunity to face Reigns without The Bloodline interfering if he and Rollins win the tag team match the previous night.

However, The American Nightmare's title match against Reigns would be contested under Bloodline rules if Rhodes and The Visionary were to lose to The Tribal Chief and The Rock the night before. A Bloodline rules match would allow The Brahma Bull to legally interfere and try to keep his promise to prevent Rhodes from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be present next Friday on SmackDown, as is Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if Rhodes responds to The Brahma Bull's comments this coming Monday Night RAW.

Do you think The Rock will cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

