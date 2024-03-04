Cody Rhodes left stunned after facing former WWE champion; thanks the crowd following the match

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to social media, stunned after facing a former champion during the Road to WrestleMania house show in Bakersfield, CA. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes and McIntyre are currently in a feud after the latter talked trash to The American Nightmare on several occasions and even attacked him during an episode of WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior got a massive victory over Cody on television after The Bloodline interfered. However, during recent matches between the duo at different house shows, The American Nightmare has come out on top.

After his latest victory over Drew McIntyre at the Road to WrestleMania house show in Bakersfield, CA, Cody Rhodes took to his Instagram to share a couple of stories. The American Nightmare was possibly stunned after receiving letters and gifts from fans present in the arena.

"Wow, Thank you, Bakersfield!" Cody wrote in one of his stories.

You can check out screenshots of his Instagram stories below:

Screenshots of Cody Rhodes' Instagram stories

Matt Morgan believes the fans will set WWE "on fire" if Cody Rhodes loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said if Seth Rollins betrays Cody Rhodes to cost him the title at WWE WrestleMania XL, the fans would not be happy and they could literally set the company on fire.

"I mean, why not? Because, well, first of all, I'll be pissed if Cody doesn't win the title. I'm just gonna put that out there. I will be the loudest Cody crybaby on the planet, self-admittedly. But dude, imagine if he's the one that st*bs him in the back though. Like, the fans will go bonkers. I mean, they will set that company on fire, literally. They will," he said.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are yet to accept The Rock and Roman Reigns' proposal of a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One. It will be interesting to see if the duo will make their decision on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

