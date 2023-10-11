Cody Rhodes makes blockbuster Dominik Mysterio match featuring LA Knight official during WWE show

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov defeated Dominik Mysterio during the latest episode of NXT.

The special episode of this week's show opened with Cody Rhodes making his first ever appearance on the brand. Apart from his major announcements, Rhodes also informed that Shawn Michael had appointed the former as the special guest General Manager for the day. The American Nightmare later announced that Ilja Dragunov would be defending his NXT Championship against Dominik Mysterio, with WWE's Megastar LA Knight as the special guest referee.

With his Mami Rhea Ripley by his side, Dirty Dom looked to become the new NXT Champion. However, the early stages of the match saw Dragunov take control with his technical holds. With Ripley's interference, Mysterio was able to rally with some his own moves, including the 619.

The Mad Dragon then delivered some suplexes followed by the H-bomb. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh made their way out to save their friend, but it was to no avail, as LA Knight sent them packing. Dragunov successfully retained his title after he hit the Torpedo Moskau on Mysterio to secure an impressive win.

This was LA Knight's first appearance on NXT television since April 2022.

