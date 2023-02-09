Cody Rhodes makes it clear that he is still thinking about Paul Heyman’s comments on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has his sights set on WrestleMania 39 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes went face-to-face with Paul Heyman on WWE programming for the first time since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38. What started as mutual admiration turned sour, as Heyman told Rhodes that his father Dusty Rhodes told him that Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted.

The American Nightmare has had a couple days to reflect on the events of Monday Night RAW and based on his latest post on social media, he's still not over it.

Rhodes posted a photo on his Twitter account that was taken moments after he shoved the microphone into Paul Heyman's chest, and he's staring daggers at Roman Reigns' wise man. There might not be any captions attached, but sometimes a picture says a thousand words.

You can check out the image in the embedded tweet below.

Will Cody Rhodes capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39?

Despite Cody Rhodes defeating Nick Aldis to become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at All-In back in 2018, the WWE Championship has continued to elude the Rhodes family.

But The American Nightmare is less than two months away from potentially bringing the WWE Championship to his family for the first time ever.

A fan recently posted an image of the graphic of Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 39 on social media, saying that if you showed this to a wrestling fan two years ago, they would think you are crazy.

Rhodes responded by calling it the wildest chapter of an amazing book one day, tweeting back:

"Gonna' be the wildest chapter in an amazing book one day, whoever writes it. The best time in the sport," Cody Rhodes wrote.

What are your thoughts on the storyline currently building between Reigns and Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania? Who do you think will leave WWE's biggest show of the year as champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : Who will leave WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes