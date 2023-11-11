Cody Rhodes makes a young fan's day after security confiscates her "super-controversial" sign on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of WWE's most popular stars today. When a young fan's harmless sign was confiscated on SmackDown recently, The American Nightmare took some time out to console her, and the moment went viral online.

While he didn't appear during the on-air show, Cody Rhodes faced Dominik Mysterio in a dark match on SmackDown and, like a true babyface, interacted with fans after the contest.

A fan who attended the show in Columbus, Ohio, revealed on Twitter that security confiscated his daughter Liberty's sign in which she wrote that she loves the WWE Superstar.

Liberty (which is also the name of Cody and Brandi's daughter) was unfortunately in tears until she got to meet her hero, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was seemingly informed about the security confiscating the sign.

As you can view in the posts below, Rhodes' heartwarming gesture is winning the hearts of the fanbase and making him an even bigger babyface than he already is in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will create history at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The most recent RAW episode had quite a turbulent ending as the WWE Universe was treated to a massive brawl. The Judgment Day members fought with RAW's top babyfaces before Adam Pearce announced a much-awaited lineup for Survivor Series WarGames.

Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and a fifth partner will take on The Judgment Day, who also needs to recruit their final contestant.

An exciting tidbit involving Cody is that his father, Dusty Rhodes, created the original WarGames concept. At Survivor Series, The American Nightmare will enter the match for the first time and, in a historic feat, be the third member of the Rhodes family to compete in the iconic showdown inside the steel cage.

WWE is also advertising Survivor Series, with Rhodes being the only superstar in the event's official poster, clearly suggesting that he might indeed be the #1 babyface in the promotion.

What are your predictions for the WarGames match? Share them in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here