Cody Rhodes may not be the same in a few years despite winning at WrestleMania, feels veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed whether WWE was overworking Cody Rhodes under his current schedule.

Rhodes has probably been the biggest babyface for WWE over the last couple of years. The American Nightmare has made it a point to be heavily involved in the company's weekly programming, regularly making it to TV tapings and appearing for WWE's social impact initiatives. He is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran speculated that Cody was surely aware of the schedule before signing up with WWE. He detailed that Cody is a huge babyface for the company, and he probably enjoys making these public appearances.

"Whether you're a rock band or you're in MMA, you gotta do promotions. That's part of the gig, bro. You don't get a lot of sleep, you travel a lot, but you're also getting paid a lot. He's probably been up for the last couple of years with that AEW schedule. He knew what he was gonna get into, and he was willing to do it."

Konnan acknowledged that The American Nightmare may not enjoy it as much after winning the title at WrestleMania or later, but it's all he's ever wanted as of now.

"He's gonna get probably the championship at WrestleMania or in the future. He's a top babyface. He's loving it, bro. He's loving it right now. Maybe in another three years, he won't be loving it as much. But right now, this is what he's wanted his whole fu**ing career." [From 1:20 - 1:51]

Cody Rhodes sent a warning to Paul Heyman and The Bloodline

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in singles competition. However, Paul Heyman decided to interrupt the celebrations.

Cody was furious and announced that The Bloodline was not hunting for him anymore; instead, he was hunting down the faction. He then took out The Wiseman's security team as the show went off the air.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

