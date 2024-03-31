Cody Rhodes might not get cleared to face Roman Reigns after major setback on WrestleMania 40 Night One, says WWE legend

All eyes are on WWE and one of its best WrestleMania stories in years, which has seen The Rock get involved in Cody Rhodes' quest for the Undisputed Universal Title. Dutch Mantell has predicted that Rhodes might get beaten down badly on Night One, making his Night Two assignment tougher.

As WrestleMania is happening in Philadelphia, WWE is unsurprisingly inspired by Sylvester Stallone's Rocky and is building Cody Rhodes as the ultimate underdog babyface.

After falling short last year, The American Nightmare has another chance at dethroning Roman Reigns. However, he would first need to beat The Rock and Reigns the night before in a tag team match to ensure there are no interferences in the Undisputed Universal Title showdown.

While speaking on the latest episode of Story Time, Dutch Mantell felt Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins would not only lose on Night One, but The Bloodline would also punish the former AEW star with a post-match assault.

Mantell laid out a scenario where Cody Rhodes might not get the medical clearance to wrestle Roman Reigns. The former WWE manager explained:

"I think Cody is going to lose, like you said, on the first night. And then they are going to do a number on Cody, I think. I think we'll have him actually get helped to the dressing room or gurneyed out because they will beat his a** that bad. And the second night, we could start by saying that Cody Rhodes hasn't been given the go for the match tonight, but they won't announce that halfway through. And Cody says, I've waited this long; they are going to have to kill me. And have him go back out there." [From 21:50 onwards]

Dutch Mantell feels Cody Rhodes has to win at WrestleMania 40

In true Rocky Balboa style, Cody Rhodes is expected to eventually capture the championship, and most want it to happen at WrestleMania XL.

Dutch Mantell referenced the first movie in the Rocky franchise and believed Rhodes would overcome the odds and win the main event. Mantell said the match's outcome could depend on the relationship between The Rock and Roman Reigns, with The Final Boss inadvertently aiding The American Nightmare.

The wrestling veteran said that a finish like that would make the phase after WrestleMania even more exciting.

"Here he comes, the spirit of '76. You can beat me down, but you can't keep me down. He goes out there and goes through it all over again. And Cody, somehow, through a misdirection with The Rock and Roman, Cody goes over and wins. Now, that takes precedence over Cody winning; now I think people leave that show going; now what's going to happen?" [From 22:34 onwards]

Rhodes has signed a new deal with WWE, and it looks like all signs point towards a long-awaited coronation for the 38-year-old at WrestleMania. A monumental win seems highly probable, but the journey to it is what matters the most.

