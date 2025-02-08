Cody Rhodes officially reunites with former tag team partner after 451 days on SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2025

Cody Rhodes gave a crucial update on the injuries that he sustained at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It isn't as bad as expected and he was announced to headline tonight's SmackDown in a huge match, where he would be reuniting with a former tag team partner after 452 days.

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes' ex-tag team partner Jey Uso came out through the crowd and even gave them an encore version of his entrance song. His logic for coming to SmackDown was that he already stood face-to-face with Gunther, so it only made sense to give Cody that same chance.

Cody Rhodes, of course, embraced his friend and said it was "his WrestleMania" - embracing the choice that Jey Uso has. The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga then came out - leading to a brawl and setting up a main event where Cody and Jey Uso would reunite after 451 days on SmackDown.

The last time they teamed up in a tag match was on November 1, 2023, when Damian Priest and Finn Balor retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against them. Jey and Cody had a nine-day reign that ended quickly at the hands of the former Judgment Day.

Naturally, the two former partners were more than happy to cross paths with each other tonight on the blue brand.

It's going to be interesting to see what choice Jey makes after his spectacular victory at Royal Rumble 2025.

