Cody Rhodes opens up on future WWE plans; teases "something very special"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently opened up on his future plans in the company and teased something very special for the time ahead.

Rhodes was portrayed as Star Dust before his departure from WWE in 2016, a gimmick that many fans didn't love. However, he became one of the most influential stars outside of the Stamford-based promotion as he played a big part in shaping AEW's future. The company wouldn't have been this big if it wasn't for Rhodes.

He made his WWE return last year and brought his American Nightmare persona, which was a hit amongst fans in AEW. Since then, he has been one of the best wrestlers in the Stmaford-based promotion.

Recently in an interview with Sam Roberts, Cody Rhodes said that he is on course to do something very special and feels everything he does is so fragile, like all great things are.

"I think we’re on pace to do something very special, but everything I do, is so fragile. It feels fragile, all great things are. The story of Cody Rhodes is not a lock. Getting back, it’s fragile, but I try to make it a lock." (H/T Fightful)

Cody Rhodes' sister thinks his promo work is on a different level in WWE

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels said that he is very well-spoken and his promo work now in the Stamford-based promotion is on a different level. She further said that she believes he cuts the best promos in the business at the moment.

"I think a lot of that's Eddie Graham," Runnels stated. "I think being so well spoken and being eloquent, that's a genuine part of Cody. He's a reader. He's a really smart guy, and I think that all of that works, and his promo now is just really on a different level. He's, to me, the best promo in the business right now, and it's not close."

Fans want to see The American Nightmare win the Universal Championship soon. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the superstar.

