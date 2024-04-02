Cody Rhodes being prevented from becoming WWE Champion by Triple H as a punishment could have been the story, per legend

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently shared how he would have booked the ongoing storyline involving Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline. The former US Champion is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare came up short last year, and fans believe he will finally finish his story this year. However, the two-time Men's Royal Rumble winner will first have to go through The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match along with Seth Rollins on Night One.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has not been actively involved in the storyline. However, Rhodes once hinted that The Cerebral Assassin was his ally in the fight against The Bloodline. But former WCW champion Disco Inferno stated that he thought the story would be Triple H costing Rhodes the title as a punishment for leaving WWE.

During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Inferno said that he thought the story would be that Triple H would 'scr*w' Rhodes just as the latter was about to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. According to the veteran, The Game would later reveal that The American Nightmare was being punished for walking away from the company and that he wouldn't be handed the keys to the kingdom.

''What if the story is that, at the moment he's [Cody Rhodes] ready to win the title, Hunter [Triple H] comes in with the screw job? The story was a setup, a punishment for trying to leave and come back. They built up his hopes only to ruin them in his biggest moment,'' said Inferno. [9:04-9:06]

Vince Russo questions Cody Rhodes' credibility as the top guy

Speaking on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that the winner of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes depends on how The Rock and TKO view Rhodes.

"It really depends on how The Rock sees and views Cody Rhodes. I'm sorry, if I'm the Rock and I'm on that board and I have a say, so, to me, Roman is much better a champion of that company than Cody Rhodes," said Russo.

After a stint away from the company, Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38. He has since been positioned as the top babyface in the company. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare gets to complete his story at The Show of Shows this weekend.