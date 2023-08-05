Cody Rhodes reacts to claim that Seth Rollins is unsafe

Cody Rhodes has shared his honest reaction to a claim that Seth Rollins is unsafe.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated rivalry last year that kicked off with the former's return at WrestleMania 38. The duo fought on a bunch of occasions, with the rivalry finally coming to an end inside Hell In A Cell.

Ahead of his SummerSlam 2023 match against Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes talked with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Rhodes opened up about claims that Seth Rollins is unsafe. Here's what he had to say:

"I had a guy, a fan, come up to me at the airport, JFK, the other day and he was asking about, he had said, "I had heard Seth was unsafe." And I guess that was a rumor at some point or a thing that was... my gosh. That's, no, no, I'm in there. I'm physically in there, and I have been in there with everybody from every company, all over the entire world. Seth is top three of our generation. I don't even know where I want to put him in that number, but that guy knows what he's doing."

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins aren't too close in real life

Ever since Rhodes made his return to WWE last year, he has opened up on various occasions about his rivalry with Seth Rollins. As per Rhodes, he and Rollins aren't friends in real life. Here's what he told Chris Van Vliet:

"Seth and I are not friends. There has been some flirtation with it, don’t think it’s going to happen though. All of that aside, if I write a book one day, a whole chapter will be about how good he is. He’s super-valuable to WWE and he is still undervalued by them." [H/T Essentially Sports]

Rhodes is set to take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. Rollins will be defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes' praise directed at Rollins?

