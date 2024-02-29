Cody Rhodes reacts to his family member being added to WWE game

Cody Rhodes has taken to social media to share his reaction to one of his family members being added to WWE 2K24. The upcoming video game is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber and challenged The Rock to a match after The Great One slapped him in the face earlier this month.

Paul Heyman confronted the Men's Royal Rumble winner on this week's edition of RAW and tried to get Rhodes to withdraw his challenge. Rhodes wasn't interested in the conversation and beat down Heyman's henchmen as The Wiseman called Roman Reigns and The Rock to close this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Rhodes took to social media today to react to his dog Pharaoh being added to WWE 2K24. He shared an emoji of a paw print as seen in his post below.

Bill Apter comments on Cody Rhodes challenging The Rock to a match in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared his reaction to Cody Rhodes' challenge to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Brahma Bull is scheduled to appear on the upcoming three editions of SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter wondered if the promotion is going to have Rollins team up with Rhodes to battle The Bloodline in the weeks ahead.

"I didn't think this stuff with The Rock could get hotter, but it really seems to be getting hotter now. Out of nowhere, nobody knew this was coming, with Cody challenging The Rock. Now The Rock is booked for the next two SmackDowns... three SmcackDowns. So we gonna have the tag team match everybody is talking about now with [Cody] and Seth Rollins against Roman and The Rock now?" [16:30 onwards]

Many fans hope to see The American Nightmare finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see if the 38-year-old can capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the year's biggest show.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WWE WrestleMania?