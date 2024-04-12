Cody Rhodes reacts to latest WWE announcement ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Rhodes finished his story on Night Two of WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As the company looks ahead, the next Premium Live Event on the horizon is Backlash, scheduled for May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

A new poster was recently released for the upcoming event, featuring Cody Rhodes. Reacting to the poster, The American Nightmare wrote "A renaissance," a term that has become synonymous with the current era of the company.

"A renaissance," Cody Rhodes wrote.

14-time WWE Champion reacted to Cody Rhodes' recent achievements

Cody Rhodes returned in 2022 with a clear goal: to capture the WWE Championship, a title that eluded his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes. Fast-forward two years, and The American Nightmare realized this dream by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

In an interview following the event, Charlotte Flair shared her thoughts on Cody Rhodes' historic achievement. The 14-time Women's Champion expressed that Rhodes has now found himself in the perfect position and emphasized that "the story" is just beginning for him.

Flair highlighted the importance of knowing one's worth, referencing Rhodes' decision to leave the company and return as an even bigger star.

"I really think his story is just beginning. He’s exactly where he should be. The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here. He went away, he came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman’s speech at the Hall of Fame -- People kept telling him, ‘No, no,’ or things kept failing. That never wavered his confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth," Charlotte Flair said.

Rhodes is next scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown which is set to be held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

