Cody Rhodes reacts to his rating in WWE 2K24

Cody Rhodes has reacted to his rating in WWE 2K24 ahead of his grudge match tonight on RAW. Tonight is the final episode of the red brand ahead of the highly anticipated WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 event this Saturday night in Australia.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce announced earlier today that the grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will kick off tonight's show. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock was seemingly going to battle The Tribal Chief at the biggest show of the year, but a hugely negative reaction from fans caused the promotion to change course. The Brahma Bull has since turned heel and smacked The American Nightmare directly in the face at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference on February 8.

It has been revealed that Cody Rhodes' rating in WWE 2K24 is 93 overall. The Men's Royal Rumble winner took to social media ahead of tonight's RAW to react to his rating with a clip of Leonardo DiCaprio looking disappointed from the movie Titanic.

WWE legend discloses advice he gave to Cody Rhodes 20 years ago

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared the advice he gave to Cody Rhodes two decades ago.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP told Rhodes that he wouldn't learn anything from winning after he lost an amateur wrestling match. DDP added that Rhodes learned from his mistakes and figured it out.

"His senior year, he lost his 12th or 13th match. He was undefeated until then. He was really upset about it, and I said, 'Code, do you think you learn anything from winning or losing?' I said, 'You learn from falling down [and] making mistakes, bro.' I go, 'What did you learn from that?' I tell you what he ended up learning is that every kid after that just didn't wanna get pinned by Cody Rhodes. So, he figured it out, and after he'd take them down, he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, then let them up, then he'd take them down, then he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, and he'd pin them." [2:03 – 2:45]

You can check out DDP's comments in the video below:

Rhodes is determined to finish his story and become champion at WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see if he can finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at the premium live event in April.

Would you like to see Rhodes defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 40?