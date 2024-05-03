Cody Rhodes to receive help from 41-year-old WWE Superstar at Backlash, according to veteran, after he attacks AJ Styles

A former WWE personality has pitched a major angle that could see a top SmackDown Superstar interfere during Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' match at Backlash France. Aiden English believes LA Knight may not be done with Styles and could cost him the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday night in Lyon, France.

The Megastar and The Phenomenal One first collided at WrestleMania XL, where the former came up victorious. A couple of weeks later, the two again stepped inside the squared circle to determine who would challenge Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France. This time, however, AJ Styles won the bout.

On the latest episode of the Rebooked podcast, Aiden English stated that Knight and Styles may not be done with each other. He pointed out how AJ Styles traveled all the way to Perth, Australia, to cost Knight a chance to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in February 2024. English thinks LA Knight could return the favor by making sure the former WWE Champion falls short at Backlash 2024.

"I wouldn't want to spoil Cody's first title defense and get it marred in controversy, but how far did AJ Styles travel to sc**w LA Knight? Does LA Knight return the favor and cross the ocean because, right now, he doesn't have a match at Backlash technically, right?" Aiden English said. [20:30 - 20:50]

Check out the full video below:

What the future has in store for The Phenomenal One remains to be seen.

Dutch Mantell on AJ Styles possibly turning babyface in WWE soon

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about how AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes shaking hands on SmackDown indicated that WWE could be turning the former into a babyface. Mantell believes it was the right direction to head in as Styles could be used to nurture other heels on the roster.

"They shook hands again? What is this a 'shake hands' show? Nope, he didn't at all [say anything that a heel would]. He didn't get the people going against him or anything, and I'm sure that's on purpose. They told him to stay that way. So, they must have plans for him with some of these other heels because they need him to get some of these other heels over after he has been there for 8 or 10 years. So that's his job," Dutch Mantell said.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of who wins at Backlash France, it is safe to say the two former Bullet Club members could have a showdown for the ages and get fans on their feet.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Rebooked podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback