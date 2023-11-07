Cody Rhodes to recruit 20-time WWE champion for Survivor Series on one condition? Fans want to see it happen!

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has been trying to get back on the path to finishing his story, but currently, The Judgment Day members have been a major problem for him.

After the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the plans for The American Nightmare seem to deviate ahead of the upcoming Survivor Series 2023.

During the red brand show, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins collided for the World Heavyweight Championship, as the latter retained his title. The two men shared mutual respect in the ring before Judgment Day members attacked Zayn while he tried to exit from the arena.

Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Priest also took out Rollins, as the drama continued with Jey Uso and The American Nightmare being added to the fray. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out with officials to stop the brawl between the stars.

Pearce asserted that he was sick of the repeated tension between The Judgment Day and the other stars. Hence, he finally announced a WarGames match between The Judgment Day with JD McDonagh and the team of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series.

This has got the wrestling world on the edge of their seats as they want to see Cody Rhodes calling Randy Orton to return only on one condition. The Viper has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022. Doctors reportedly recommended the former world champion to retire due to back problems. However, Orton was recently spotted outside of Performance Center and is rumored to return soon.

After the recent events of RAW, WWE Universe wants to see a return of Randy Orton and join forces with Rhodes only if Drew McIntyre turns heel and becomes the fifth member of The Judgment Day stable.

Orton is a 14-time world champion in WWE. The veteran is also a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and a five-time tag team champion.

Cody Rhodes is featured on the cover of WWE Survivor Series 2023

The American Nightmare has faced two members of The Judgment Day so far in a premium live event. First, he took on Dirty Dom at this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Recently, the bad blood between Damian Priest and Rhodes saw its moment at Crown Jewel, as the latter star had the last laugh on his opponent. With that being said, the former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion has been featured on the 2023 Survivor Series poster wearing army camouflage face paint.

After being featured on the cover of Hell in a Cell 2022, this would be the second time Rhodes headlining on the cover of a premium live event.

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day members recruit Drew McIntyre and fans witness the return of Randy Orton to Cody Rhodes' team.

