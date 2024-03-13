Cody Rhodes sends 4-word message following WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has delivered a message to the WWE Universe following last night's edition of RAW in Houston, Texas. The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins are scheduled to battle The Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes is also scheduled to take on Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during Night 2. He was interviewed by Michael Cole last night and cut an emotional promo about finishing his story, vowing to become champion at WrestleMania. A fan sent a message to Rhodes today on social media and noted that his son enjoyed the show last night. Rhodes responded to the fan with a four-word message, as seen below:

"Great crowd in Houston!" he wrote.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but came up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, Solo Sikoa interfered in the match to help The Tribal Chief retain. If Rhodes and Rollins can defeat The Bloodline in the tag team match on Night 1, the heel faction will be barred from interfering on Night 2.

Vince Russo rips Cody Rhodes for crying again on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has taken Cody Rhodes to task for getting emotional during last night's edition of the red brand.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran criticized Rhodes for crying on national television. Russo claimed that it was the reason "real men" were not watching the product anymore:

"Bro, the freaking crying man, again. I'm gonna give a fake title to my mother?" Russo continued, "I'm gonna hand that prop to my mom and I'm getting all choked up and I'm crying? Bro, like get over it man. This is why real men have been turned off to professional wrestling. We don't want to see grown b*tt wrestlers crying in the ring every week. That's great for your namby-pamby marks bro, that's wonderful. This is why real men no longer watch wrestling." [6:48 onwards]

Cody Rhodes appeared on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and slapped The Rock in the face. Seeing how The Great One responds this Friday night will be interesting.