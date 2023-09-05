Cody Rhodes sends an accidental message directed at Roman Reigns, deletes it later

Cody Rhodes recently took to Instagram to accidentally acknowledge Roman Reigns.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes lost to Reigns in the main event of night two. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after a controversial finish to the match.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rhodes highlighted a video of Reigns' iconic "Acknowledge Me" catchphrase. This might've been unintentional on The American Nightmare's part, as he later deleted the story.

Check out a screengrab of Rhodes' deleted Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes previously disclosed how he felt after losing to Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes previously opened up about his loss to Roman Reigns. The two men haven't crossed paths in a rematch and are currently on different brands, as well.

Speaking in an interview with Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement, The American Nightmare revealed that after his loss to The Tribal Chief, he asked himself to get back up. Rhodes said:

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes added:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Cody Rhodes is currently on the back of a feud against Brock Lesnar, whom he defeated at SummerSlam.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II? Sound off in the comments.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena