Cody Rhodes sends five-word message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE is gearing up for Backlash France and tonight's RAW should lead up to the premium live event. Cody Rhodes has just checked in with fans as he prepares for another milestone moment.

The American Nightmare left WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and will soon have his first challenger. The company is headed to the UK this week for a mini-tour, and this will mark the first time a Rhodes family member has brought the world championship to the United Kingdom.

Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) today to respond to the UK tour news. He included a GIF of Captain America portrayed by actor Chris Evans.

"Show it to the world [Earth emoji]," Cody Rhodes wrote in the caption with the gif below.

Rhodes is currently scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura on the UK Tour. The two ring veterans worked 14 televised and non-televised singles bouts in 2023 and 2024, and Cody won every single time. Their last television match came on February 5 as Rhodes won the Bullrope Match on RAW.

Cody Rhodes set for tonight's WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be on tonight's RAW. He will be eager to find out his challenger for Backlash France for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which will be determined on Friday's SmackDown between LA Knight and AJ Styles.

The American Nightmare has been appearing on both shows since his WrestleMania XL win. The official website preview for tonight's RAW from the Bell Centre in Montreal confirms that Cody will address fans from the ring.

"WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be back on Monday Night Raw, already looking ahead to his title defense against LA Knight or AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France. What will The American Nightmare talk about? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!," wrote the company.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight, which is subject to change:

Cody Rhodes addresses the fans

Rhea Ripley addresses her injury and attack by Liv Morgan

Sheamus finally returns

Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends vs. Chad Gable

