Cody Rhodes sends message after being announced for WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The American Nightmare is currently involved in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW but is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of the blue brand. Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton defeated The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last month in Chicago.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a brief interaction on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown. The two stars had a staredown on the entrance ramp, hinting that their rivalry may not be over. Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023 to earn a title match against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, and Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes took to social media to send a message to fans. The RAW star shared a promotional graphic for tonight's show and included a two-word message as seen in his post below.

"Hello there", he wrote.

Cody Rhodes' sister claims her brother still needs to win the "big one" in WWE

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, recently claimed that her brother needs to win the "big one" in the promotion to finish his story.

Most wrestling fans were expecting Rhodes to walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but it was not meant to be. However, the 38-year-old has remained as popular as ever following the loss and could be in line to get another shot at The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Runnels stated that Rhodes still needs to win the big one to finish his story. She noted that her brother never gives up and winning the title is the final piece of the puzzle.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

Despite coming up short at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes has never lost the faith of the WWE Universe. It will be fascinating to see if he gets another chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief in 2024.

