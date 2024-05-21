Cody Rhodes sends a message after blockbuster WWE announcement

Cody Rhodes has been the face of WWE since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. The star recently took to social media to react to the company's major announcement.

WWE recently revealed that they would be returning to Japan for the first time since 2019. The company will visit the Land of the Rising Sun in July this year for three house shows. While the first show will take place in Osaka on July 25, the next two will be held in the Ryoguko Arena in Tokyo on the subsequent days.

The stars advertised for the same are Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Iyo Sky, and the Kabuki Warriors. The American Nightmare seems to be excited to return to the country where he competed for many years and made a name for himself. Rhodes responded to the announcement with an eye emoticon.

Cody Rhodes commented on his relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

Cody Rhodes finally had his big moment at WrestleMania 40 where he defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare had family and friends to celebrate in the ring but he still went on to call out Triple H.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open, Rhodes commented on his relationship with Hunter:

"The team I have on the road, there's some incredible people who help prop me up. I'll give flowers to John Cone, who helped put me in the right [hotel] rooms. Nick Khan has been such an exceptional leader. Clearly, Triple H and I have a really unique player-coach relationship that I would have never anticipated, him calling the plays and me being able to run them. I do feel like I'm hitting on all cylinders," Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare has been the 'quarterback' for the company over the last few months. He has been booked strong under Triple H's creative direction and has lost just a handful of matches. He will defend his title against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.