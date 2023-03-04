Cody Rhodes sends a two-word message after confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes had a message after his face-off with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief for the first time on the blue brand this week. The war of words between them took a personal turn after Reigns mentioned The American Nightmare's late father, Dusty Rhodes. While Roman did not disrespect Dusty, he did mimic the legendary star and stated that he would teach Cody what his father couldn't teach him.

Cody Rhodes replied by stating that this means their match has become a necessity, and the only way he can exist is by beating Reigns at WrestleMania. He then told The Bloodline Leader that the better man would win. The pair shook hands to end the segment.

After the incident, Cody Rhodes posted an inspiring message on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Roman Reigns also had to deal with dissension within The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Walls are closing in on Roman Reigns in WWE as he has to deal with multiple enemies at once. The Tribal Chief has defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the last two premium live events. However, the former best friends have refused to leave The Bloodline alone.

Sami Zayn's exclusion from the group also led to dissension within them as Jey Uso did not agree with his family members' actions at Royal Rumble. The one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions has maintained his distance from The Bloodline ever since.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns asked Jimmy about his twin brother's status with the group. Jimmy made it clear that Jey said he told him to "leave him the hell alone." Reigns stated that he's unable to understand Jey's behavior, and blamed Sami Zayn for it.

The Tribal Chief also ordered Jimmy to accompany Solo Sikoa in his match against Zayn in order to get rid of the latter. The segment ended with Reigns telling Heyman that Jey has one week to return, or else he will blame Jimmy rather than Sami.

However, Solo and Jimmy were unable to get the job done on SmackDown. The duo tried to take out Sami Zayn but the former NXT Champion was able to turn the tables around and took down Jimmy with a Helluva Kick.

