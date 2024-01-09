Cody Rhodes sends wholesome message to a fan after embracing her on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes main evented WWE RAW this past Monday night, seemingly ending his month-long rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, picking up the victory in their Street Fight. In two weeks though, both men could meet again during the Royal Rumble match.

Post-match, The American Nightmare embraced a young fan, whose father shared the video on X. The latter also wrote to Cody, revealing that his daughter is a big fan and was shocked, in the best way possible, by what happened.

The post was noted by the 38-year-old, who simply responded to it with how happy he was to have spotted the young girl in the crowd.

Check out his post below:

"I was happy I spotted her," Rhodes's message to her father.

Expand Tweet

Fans and contemporaries alike are weighing in on the potential WrestleMania 40 main events. Matt Hardy recently admitted that it is the right thing to do to have The American Nightmare finish his story at the Show of Shows.

What if Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton is the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40?

Another possible opponent for Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage in April is Randy Orton, according to a section of the WWE Universe.

Bully Ray and David LaGreca discussed the possibility of The Tribal Chief dropping his world title beforehand, leading to Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Orton has often reiterated that his latest comeback, which happened at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, was all thanks to a phone call made by Rhodes. There is an interesting story there, backed up by the history between the former Legacy stablemates.

The Viper is also scheduled to face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble in a fatal-4 way match, also featuring AJ Styles and LA Knight.

Be that as it may, Ray feels that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest box office draw WWE could book today, and that it most certainly will overshadow any other contest closing out the Showcase of Immortals. He even drew some comparisons. Check out the details here.

Which match would you be more excited to watch at the Show of Shows this year - Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II, or any other? Let us know in the comments section below!