Cody Rhodes shares what he's doing ahead of next WWE RAW appearance

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes proved that he is not only a fan favorite for his in-ring skills but also outside the squared circle. Rhodes was recently spotted signing posters for WWE fans ahead of his upcoming Monday Night RAW appearance.

The American Nightmare has been on cloud nine since making his massive return at Royal Rumble 2023. Not only did the 37-year-old make his return in the 30-men jam-packed men's rumble match, but he also won the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

He has purchased a ticket to the road to WrestleMania and will now headline against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Last week on the red brand, Rhodes announced his intentions to face Roman Reigns and win a WWE title to make his late father and legend Dusty Rhodes proud.

Ahead of his upcoming RAW appearance, The American Nightmare took time out for the WWE Universe and sat down to sign posters for them.

"At stands tonight in Columbus & tomorrow in Pensacola @WWE," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes revealed what Vince McMahon told him during his match at Hell in a Cell 2022

The American Nightmare recently revealed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was willing to cancel his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins.

After a six-year absence, Cody Rhodes returned to the company last year as The Visionary's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. The two men competed in three matches, with the Hell in a Cell match serving as the final.

The night before the match, Rhodes suffered a torn right pectoral muscle at the hands of Seth Rollins.

On Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the 37-year-old discussed his conversation with Vince McMahon during the Hell in a Cell match.

"Vince knew I wasn't going to take 'no.' I had a great conversation with him, and he was really clear about, 'Hey man, if you're struggling out there, we've got to call it,'" Cody Rhodes said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Since Rhodes returned to WrestleMania 38, he has had a 100% win record, whether on premium live events or Monday Night RAW.

