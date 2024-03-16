Cody Rhodes shares personal update ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes has shared a personal update on social media ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown in Tennessee.

The American Nightmare has a massive WrestleMania ahead of him but took a break from trading shots with The Bloodline to send a heartfelt message on his official X account. Rhodes appeared on last Friday's SmackDown and smacked The Rock directly in the face. The Brahma Bull slapped Rhodes during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last month in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes shared a picture with his daughter ahead of tonight's show. His wife, former AEW star Brandi Rhodes, showed off her "big a** truck" today, and Rhodes stated that his daughter will not be driving it anytime soon because she is "the sweetest."

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes' wife could return to WWE

Before her time in All Elite Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes spent some time in WWE and was most known as a ring announcer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary journalist Bill Apter suggested that Brandi could return to the company. He noted that Cody Rhodes mentioned his wife on RAW and it may lead to her having a role in the promotion.

"Well, he mentioned his mother Michelle, who I have known forever since they got married. And he also mentioned his beautiful wife Brandi as well. So, I thought maybe you know, there is rumors, of course, all the time about Brandi coming back to the fold, so to say. But I think the interview was so well done. It was so touching because when he was talking about not being able to give the belt to his father if this happened, and he wanted to hand it to his mother, Michelle, the emotions spilled out. Of course, it was worked, but it was what he did was so emotionally beautiful. I loved it." [04:29 onward]

Cody Rhodes will be competing in multiple matches during WWE WrestleMania weekend. It will be fascinating to see if he can defeat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion next month.

