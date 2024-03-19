Cody Rhodes shares potential tease ahead of RAW; deletes it moments later

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shared a potential tease ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. However, he deleted the social media update shortly after.

The American Nightmare is currently involved in a heated rivalry with The Bloodline, which is getting more personal with every passing week. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on WrestleMania XL Night 2. In addition to the title-deciding match, the 38-year-old will team up with Seth Rollins to face the team of The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Brahma Bull disrespected Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He also mentioned the former AEW star's mother in his promo.

The American Nightmare, who is expected to respond to The People's Champ's remarks, recently took to Instagram Stories to share a potential tease. The former Intercontinental Champion posted a picture of himself portraying a heel character from his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. However, he captioned the Instagram story with '#wweraw' and proceeded to delete it moments later.

You can check out the now-deleted Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer wants Cody Rhodes to attack The Rock ahead of WrestleMania XL

The Rock has cut several insulting promos directed at Rhodes and his family. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes The American Nightmare must attack the former World Champion.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The World's Strongest Man stated that if someone talked about his mother like The Rock did about Rhodes', he would have been so angry that he would not have waited till 'Mania to attack the person:

"I'll tell you what, man, that Cody Rhodes, Cody, I'm gonna direct this directly at you. If someone talked about my mama like that, I would not wait for the bell to ring. It would be so hard for me to make it to WrestleMania. They would have to get a restraining order against me because I will want, you talk about my blood, well, I want your blood first. You first, Rocky. You talk about my blood, about my mom, no, no! (...) Cody better get mad. Cody gotta get hot," he said.

Expand Tweet

With his recent social media update, Rhodes has teased a potential change in character ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion deleting the Instagram Story makes things even more intriguing.

Will Cody Rhodes walk out as a heel tonight like John Cena did during his feud against The Rock in 2012? Let us know your thoughts.