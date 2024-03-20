Cody Rhodes should've told The Rock he "couldn't last 15 seconds with Jinder Mahal," says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has critiqued Cody Rhodes' promo addressing The Rock on this week's edition of RAW. On Monday, The American Nightmare cut a fierce promo in which he took multiple shots at The People's Champion. Cody also said that The Rock wasn't a heel but an a**hole.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about Cody Rhodes' promo and said that Rhodes should've brought up the fact that The Great One hadn't wrestled a match in a long time and how he was gassed after putting Jinder Mahal down on RAW earlier this year.

"When he [Cody Rhodes] mentioned, 'You haven't been in the ring in 10 years,' that's where he should have brought the insider term of 'blowing The Rock up.' [Cody should've said] 'I'm going to drag you into deep water, I'm going to have you breathing heavy, I'm going to beat you up, I'm going to blow you up, and I'm going to expose you for the fraud that you are. You couldn't last 15 seconds with Jinder Mahal. How are you going to go 15 minutes with me? I've been wrestling every single day. Hell, Rock, I wrestled with a torn pec,'" said Bully Ray. H[H/T: WrestlingInc]

For those unaware, The Rock made his big RAW return on January 1, 2024. He interrupted Jinder Mahal and "Layeth the Smacketh Down" on him before hinting at a feud with Roman Reigns.

The Rock wants to destroy Cody Rhodes' dream of finishing the story

The Rock has put a large roadblock in Cody Rhodes' path toward finishing his story. The Brahma Bull will team up with Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, with the duo taking on Cody and Seth Rollins. If The Bloodline wins, the Undisputed WWE Universal title match on Night 2 will be contested under "The Bloodline Rules."

Bully Ray is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle. The WWE legend regularly shares his opinion on WWE's ongoing storylines on the Busted Open podcast. He has been keeping a keen eye on the storyline involving The Rock, Reigns, Rollins, and Rhodes.

