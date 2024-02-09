Cody Rhodes could sue The Rock "for a lot of money," believes massive WWE star

A top WWE Superstar had an epic reaction to The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes tonight.

Logan Paul had already made it clear that he wanted to see Cody in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Tonight, he kept a close eye at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Paul was dumbstruck when The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter insulted The Bloodline.

Here's what he said:

"Ohhh sh*t! Oh sh*t! He could sue him for a lot of money. That's assault."

Logan Paul was one of the first stars to tweet out his support for Rhodes. On last week's SmackDown, The American Nightmare gave up his WrestleMania XL main event spot, which was seemingly taken by The Rock. This led to a massive backlash against WWE and The Great One on social media.

Logan Paul tweeted out his support for Rhodes soon after, and so did many other stars. The Maverick was beyond happy over Rhodes finally getting his WrestleMania XL main event spot back.

Paul himself will probably wrestle in a marquee match at the mega event since he is currently holding the United States Championship.

What did you think of The Rock slapping Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event? Sound off!

