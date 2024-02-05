Cody Rhodes supporters' anti-Rock signs appear on camera; "Rock sc*ewed Cody"

Cody Rhodes has been trending all weekend after the final segment of SmackDown left many fans sour, to say the least. Six days after becoming a back-to-back Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes told Roman Reigns that he would not be facing him at WrestleMania XL. Instead, The Rock arrived, embraced The American Nightmare, and stared his cousin down to end the show.

It's been a hot topic for three days straight, and that doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon. #WeWantCody and #WeWantRocky have been trending as the WWE Universe has been divided over this shocking development. The Cody supporters even appeared at Vengeance Day tonight, getting their signs on camera.

Two pro-Cody signs were seen in the NXT Vengeance Day crowd. "We Want Cody vs Roman" and "Rock Sc*ewed Cody" were seen, as shown by @FadeAwayMedia on X.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock cause a split in the WWE fanbase and locker room

After Cody Rhodes stepped aside for The Brahma Bull, dozens, if not hundreds, of irate fans took to social media to air their grievances. Many blamed The Rock for interfering in the storyline to steal the spotlight for himself.

Others considered it an obvious move, as fans have been clamoring to see The Rock take on The Head of the Table since The Bloodline saga began. Even the locker room has reportedly felt frustrated with the decision.

It's only been three days, so it's difficult to tell where this story goes next or if the WWE will listen to the backlash from their fanbase. Though rare, there have been a few occasions where they did so. Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston's respective WrestleMania moments come to mind.

We'll have to wait and see for now.

