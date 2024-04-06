Cody Rhodes should not win at WWE WrestleMania XL for an important reason, according to Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes is en route to possibly winning his maiden WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, a certain Hall of Famer doesn’t know what The American Nightmare will do after he wins the title. Cody is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the business’ history. He has the entire WWE Universe behind him, and it’ll be incredible to finally see him win his first world title at The Show of Shows.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray noted that The American Nightmare may not be able to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the same swagger as compared to his predecessor, Roman Reigns.

"Paul Heyman has gone on record to say Roman is the greatest star that he's ever worked with, and that's pretty serious because Paul has worked with everybody. He had Punk, he had The Undertaker, but then he's saying Roman is the be all and end all. He is the first face on the Mount Rushmore of the champions he's worked with. Is Cody [Rhodes] going to be able to carry that championship with the same mystique? I know Cody is going to be different, but will the championship be held in that high of regard as it is now?" said Bully Ray.

The multi-time tag team champion added that there will be many who will be happy with Cody Rhodes’ victory at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, he wasn’t sure what The American Nightmare would do after the first few nights of winning the title.

"He wins the championship. Yes, the night after, you might have uber-credible heels lined up for him for a full year. I don't think you're going to have the same emotional investment in Cody retaining as you do in him chasing," he added.

Cody Rhodes could do the unthinkable after winning at WWE WrestleMania XL

It’s no secret that Cody Rhodes has become a workhorse since his return to the company. He has competed in countless televised matches and house shows to entertain WWE fans.

Winning the title would mean that Cody Rhodes would appear on television much more frequently than Roman Reigns. It would also mean that he would have matches for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship often.

That could bring down the exclusivity around the title The Tribal Chief has built over the past three years. While Reigns hasn’t defended the title too often, the matches for the title have become some of the most anticipated ones in the industry.

It will be interesting to witness Cody's reign as champion in the coming days. However, for that to happen, The American Nightmare must win the tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One to ensure that his title match with The Tribal Chief stays clear of The Bloodline. Will Cody overcome the odds this weekend to finish his story? Only time will tell!

