"Come on Triple H", "Vince is not calling you" - Fans divided over former WWE champion's tease of returning to the company after 3 years

Many former WWE Superstars have recently returned to the company for another stint, and Matt Cardona has teased becoming part of that list. The former superstar recently took to Twitter to tease a potential comeback, causing fans to erupt on the social media platform.

Cardona was released by WWE three years ago. He worked for the promotion for 15 years, before the management finally axed him.

Following his departure from the largest wrestling promotion in the world, Cardona got busy working on the independent circuit. He has found immense success ever since, and has been referred to as the 'Indy God' by many in the wrestling circles.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself walking down a street and being upset. He ended the video with a message for Vince (McMahon), fuelling speculations regarding his potential return.

The video soon went viral and many fans reacted to it. While many believe that Cardona is simply trolling the WWE Universe, others think that it might be the right time for him to come back to the company and become a top talent.

Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green is already part of the company where she is one-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. His return could add another power couple to the roster and give fans hope of seeing some top mixed tag team matches.

Matt Cardona sent a clear message to the Executive Chairman of WWE

In the recently uploaded video on Twitter, Matt Cardona could be seen walking down the street with rain pouring down. The former superstar seemed visibly upset and sent a message to his “pal” Vince McMahon.

It looks like he wants to return to New York and work with the largest wrestling promotion again. Here’s what he said in the video:

"People want to know what it's like to be the Death Match King, the Indy God. I don't know if you can tell, it's fu*king raining. Just finished the show GCW in Brooklyn, I'm walking to my car, I'm hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It is. It's raining. It's raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me pal!"

It’ll be interesting to see whether the company acknowledges to his message indeed. He has a lot of friends in the company who could use the angle for some upcoming segments and promos.

Do you want to see the Indy God return to the company again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.