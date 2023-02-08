"Come on Triple H" - WWE Universe wants RAW veteran to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

Triple H is headed towards one of the biggest challenges of his tenure as Head of Creative so far. He is the one tasked with booking the upcoming WrestleMania 39 which is less than two months away. The WWE Universe wants Hunter to give the returning Asuka her WrestleMania moment by allowing her to dethrone Bianca Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last week, Asuka shocked the world when she appeared in WWE as Kana, one of her most popular gimmicks before joining the company. She entered her second Women's Royal Rumble match and made it to the final three. Unfortunately, she was eliminated from the match.

WWE has announced a Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the Number One Contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Asuka will be one of the participants in the match, and fans are excited to see the current version of the Empress of Tomorrow potentially dethrone Bianca Belair as the RAW Women's Champion. Check it out:

SpicyEnough_Pepper @SpicyenoughP @BearWiitch @CarmellaWWE You know how amazing this would be, but let’s be realistic, we know Asuka is the one winning the chamber @TripleH sadly has fallen into the vents predicting match realm, they’re too obvious now @BearWiitch @CarmellaWWE You know how amazing this would be, but let’s be realistic, we know Asuka is the one winning the chamber @TripleH sadly has fallen into the vents predicting match realm, they’re too obvious now

brandon @money_first16 @WWE @CarmellaWWE Asuka has to win this. She can't be pinned with her new gimmick it'll ruin her and anyone else hasn't been booked like title contenders honestly. Bianca Belair should really take a vacation right after Wrestlemania and this Asuka is the best person to drop the title to. @WWE @CarmellaWWE Asuka has to win this. She can't be pinned with her new gimmick it'll ruin her and anyone else hasn't been booked like title contenders honestly. Bianca Belair should really take a vacation right after Wrestlemania and this Asuka is the best person to drop the title to.

#ESTofWWE 💪❤💋 @Dannyq1969 @WWE @CarmellaWWE Wrestlemania is the biggest event of the year, showcasing that best possible matchups. Here, I pick Asuka with Raquel as my second choice if WWE wants to push newer talent. @WWE @CarmellaWWE Wrestlemania is the biggest event of the year, showcasing that best possible matchups. Here, I pick Asuka with Raquel as my second choice if WWE wants to push newer talent.

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ @WWE @CarmellaWWE I need asuka to run through everybody like shayna did in 2020 please and thank you @WWE @CarmellaWWE I need asuka to run through everybody like shayna did in 2020 please and thank you

In 2020, Asuka held the RAW Women's Championship on two occasions. She recently returned from a hiatus.

Asuka was one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions under Triple H's regime

In 2015, Asuka signed with WWE and began working on the Black and Gold brand. A year later, she defeated Bayley at a TakeOver event and won the NXT Women's Championship.

Asuka went on to become one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions of all time, as she was booked to perfection under Triple H's reign.

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon was unable to create the same magic that was created by Triple H and Asuka on NXT. Upon arriving on the main roster, The Empress of Tomorrow's undefeated streak was broken at WrestleMania 34 by Charlotte Flair.

However, Hunter took over the creative department and allowed Asuka to repackage one of her old gimmicks from Japan for her current run. Fans believe Kana could be the one to end Bianca Belair's reign.

Do you think Kana/Asuka will dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

